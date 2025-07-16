Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lublin Triangle Ministers To Discuss Security And Cooperation

Lublin Triangle Ministers To Discuss Security And Cooperation


2025-07-16 02:07:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Today, Lithuania's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kęstutis Budrys, will take part in a meeting of the Lublin Triangle in Lublin, Poland, alongside his counterparts - Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Trend reports.

The ministers will discuss the current security situation in Ukraine and the wider region, as well as possibilities for deepening trilateral cooperation, particularly in the area of security. A special focus will be placed on strategies to counter hybrid threats.

In addition, the meeting will include discussions on continued support for Ukraine, and further collaboration in economic, cultural, and academic fields within the Lublin Triangle framework.

MENAFN16072025000187011040ID1109806681

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search