Lublin Triangle Ministers To Discuss Security And Cooperation
The ministers will discuss the current security situation in Ukraine and the wider region, as well as possibilities for deepening trilateral cooperation, particularly in the area of security. A special focus will be placed on strategies to counter hybrid threats.
In addition, the meeting will include discussions on continued support for Ukraine, and further collaboration in economic, cultural, and academic fields within the Lublin Triangle framework.
