Dubai Metro Blue Line: Motorists Warned Of Traffic Diversions In Mirdif Amid Works

Dubai's RTA alerted motorists of traffic diversions in a key area of the city amid construction works on the Dubai Metro Blue Line in an announcement on Tuesday, July 15.

The authority has warned of traffic diversions in Mirdif and advised drivers to use alternative routes and plan their trips in advance.

Traffic diversions are expected in two parts of the area:

The roundabout intersection between 5th and 8th Street near City Centre Mirdif will be closed, with a diversion from 5th to 8th towards City Centre Mirdif, and vice versa from 8th to 5th Street towards Algeria Street.

The RTA will be providing an alternative access road to the parking area for mall visitors, with a U-turn for residents near 'Ghoroob Square' for traffic flow coming from City Centre Mirdif Street. Last month, Dubai's Ruler laid the foundation stone for the first Metro station of the Blue Line, with the new project set to transport passengers across the bustling city from September 9, 2029.

During the ceremony, the design of the Emaar Properties station - the highest Metro station in the world - was unveiled, showcasing a regal golden cylinder-like structure, with motifs embossed on its exterior.

The Dubai Ruler approved the design for the station, which will stand tall at 74 metres . The station will also offer integrated commercial and investment opportunities.

The expansion project of the iconic Dubai Metro , spanning 30 kilometres and including 14 stations, will have 28 trains in its network and will bring the current railway network to 78 stations and 131km.

The Dh20.5-billion project, which is set to generating over Dh56 million in profits, is expected to carry 200,000 riders in 2030 and see a rise to 320,000 passengers by 2040.

The transport network will carry 46,000 passengers per hour in both directions and is expected to reduce traffic congestion on the routes it serves by 20 per cent. The new line will connect nine key districts across the city - Mirdif, Al Warqa, International City 1 and 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City - projected to be home to over one million residents, as outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Travel time along the route is expected to range between 10 and 25 minutes.

The Dubai Metro Blue Line will features 14 stations, including three interchange stations: Creek Station at Al Jaddaf on the Green Line, Centrepoint Station at Al Rashidiya on the Red Line, and International City 1 Station on the Blue Line, in addition to the iconic station located in Dubai Creek Harbour. The line includes nine elevated stations and five underground stations.

The line has all the features of an integrated transport system, including public bus bays, taxi stands, dedicated areas for bike and electric scooter racks, and parking spaces for People of Determination.

The line will also be home to the largest underground interchange station in the network, spanning over 44,000 square metres with a projected capacity of 350,000 passengers per day.

On December 19, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority had announced that it awarded awarded a Dh20.5-billion contract to three prominent Turkish and Chinese companies - Mapa, Limak, and CRRC - for the project's construction.

The project is the first such transport project in Dubai to fully comply with green building standards, achieving Platinum Category certification.