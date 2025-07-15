Centre To Release Fresh Export Guidelines Focus On New Markets And First-Time Exporters: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday announced that the government will soon release new guidelines aimed at promoting new markets, products, and first-time exporters.

Emphasising a collaborative approach, he stated that the Ministry of Commerce will work closely with district administrations to promote unique local items under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative and support emerging exporters in expanding their global reach.

Goyal underlined the vital role that districts play in India's economic growth, noting that 773 districts across various states have significantly contributed to the country's development.

He remarked,“India is like an oasis in a desert in a tumultuous world and is the fastest-growing large economy in the world today.” He further projected that India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027.

Highlighting the export potential of India's diverse local products, the minister cited examples such as Wayanad's coffee, Ratnagiri mangoes, and saffron from Pulwama. These, he said, exemplify the rich legacy and uniqueness each district can bring to the global market.

Goyal described ODOP as a distinctive initiative not replicated elsewhere in the world.

“Each district brings a different kind of legacy,” he said, adding that in some cases, two products may be recognised under the ODOP framework to better represent a region's economic strengths.

The minister reported that 64 out of 87 products under ODOP are currently covered by the Industrial Investment Promotion Policy. He also noted significant progress in Bihar, where all 38 districts have achieved 100 per cent ODOP product coverage.

Bihar, he added, has integrated ODOP into its broader economic and industrial policies and has been categorised under Category A in this regard.

Goyal concluded by urging stakeholders to pledge their support in making ODOP a key driver of prosperity at the district level.

He stressed the need to harness the potential of locally made products to elevate them to global recognition, thereby strengthening India's position in international markets.

