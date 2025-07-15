The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar & Executive Produced By Roc Nation Earns 4 Emmy Nominations

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar earned 4 Emmy nominations as part of the 77th Emmy Awards.

The acclaimed show - which was produced by Roc Nation and Jesse Collins Entertainment - became the most-watched halftime performance of all-time in February 2025, drawing an eye-popping 133.5 million viewers.

The record-breaking show scored nominations in the following categories:



Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Outstanding Directing For a Variety Special

Outstanding Music Direction Outstanding Choreography (Variety/Reality)

"These 4 nominations are a testament to the collaboration between all involved in making this performance a reality," Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said. "Kendrick's show truly became a cultural moment that elevated the halftime show to new heights. We're so proud and thankful to Roger Goodell for his continued trust and partnership."

"These Emmy nominations are a testament to the incredible partnership between the NFL, Roc Nation, Apple Music, and Kendrick Lamar. The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show continues to raise the bar for live entertainment, and we're proud to see the creative excellence and cultural impact of this year's show recognized on television's biggest stage", said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, International & League Events.

Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance featured a wide array of special guest performers and appearances, including SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, Mustard and Serena Williams.

The Emmy recognition underscores Roc Nation's longstanding success in curating game-changing Super Bowl Halftime performances for the NFL and comes after the organization executive produced USHER's dazzling performance in 2024.

