United Flow Technologies Expands National Footprint With Acquisitions Of Bissnuss And Heyward

Irving, TX, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Flow Technologies (UFT), a leading provider of solutions in the municipal water and wastewater markets and a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, today announced the strategic acquisitions of BissNuss Inc. and Heyward Inc. These additions significantly strengthen UFT's presence in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, advancing its strategy to deepen regional capabilities.









UFT Acquires BissNuss and Heyward

Both BissNuss and Heyward provide decades of experience and a legacy of representing top-tier water, wastewater, and industrial treatment solutions. Each company will continue operating independently under its current leadership and team, solidifying continuity for customers and partners.

“Heyward and BissNuss deliver outstanding reputations and deep regional expertise that make them a natural fit for the UFT platform. We are excited to welcome their teams and continue growing together in service to our clients,” said Matt Hart, CEO of United Flow Technologies.

Heyward

Heyward Incorporated, established in 1908, is a leading manufacturer's representative specializing in process equipment for water and wastewater treatment across the Mid-Atlantic United States. Heyward offers expert technical sales and service support, ensuring cost-effective solutions and ongoing local support throughout the equipment's lifecycle. Serving municipalities, industries, and developers, Heyward provides a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality process equipment tailored to meet diverse water treatment needs.“It is truly an honor and a privilege to join such a talented group of professionals that share the same core values and principles as we have built Heyward Inc on since its founding,” said Jim Chastain. .

BissNuss

BissNuss Inc., with over 35 years of industry experience, specializes in providing process and chemical feed equipment for municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment applications. Serving regions including Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky, the company offers tailored solutions to meet diverse client needs. "We are incredibly excited to join forces with United Flow Technologies," stated Ken Rogozinski of BissNuss Inc. "This partnership will allow us to utilize UFT's extensive resources and capabilities, further enhancing our ability to provide top-notch water and wastewater treatment solutions to our clients.” .

United Flow Technologies

United Flow Technologies is a market leader in process and equipment solutions for the municipal and industrial water and wastewater markets. Established by H.I.G. Capital, UFT is dedicated to building a market-leading company through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and customer service, UFT delivers high-quality products and services that drive long-term value for clients across the United States. For more information, visit .









UFT Portfolio Companies

About United Flow Technologies

United Flow Technologies is a platform established in July 2021 to invest in the municipal and industrial water and wastewater market. UFT has partnered with market leading businesses, MISCOwater, Tesco Controls, The Henry P. Thompson Company, Shape Incorporated, EES, Newman Regency Group, Southwest Valve and Equipment, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota Pump Works, Hydro Controls, Municipal Valve Company, The TDH Company, Moss Kelley, Quality Controls, GP Jager, BissNuss and Heyward to create a national provider of process, pump, automation & control, and other equipment solutions. And we're just getting started making strategic partnerships to provide clean water across the country!

