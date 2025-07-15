Financial Regulation Expert Alexei Orlov Joins The Brattle Group As Senior Associate
"Alexei brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective, shaped by his combined regulatory and academic research background. He is a tremendous addition to Brattle, and his strong technical expertise and policy insights will be incredibly valuable to clients," said Torben Voetmann, Brattle President and Principal.
In addition to his tenure at the CFTC, Dr. Orlov previously worked as a Financial Economist at the US Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of Data Science and as a detailee to the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). He spent 15 years as a professor of economics – teaching a variety of undergraduate, MBA, and Executive MBA courses – at Radford University and as a visiting professor at Virginia Tech, Babson College, and American University in Bulgaria, and his research has been published in numerous academic journals.
"I am very excited to join the esteemed securities experts at Brattle and to collaborate with new colleagues in DC and beyond," said Dr. Orlov. "I look forward to applying my securities and derivatives markets expertise to helping clients address a wide variety of economic, financial, and regulatory matters."
