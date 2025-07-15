403
A Timeless Ritual, Now in a New Look: Aroma Magic Relaunches Its Signa ure Essential Oils
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Bhubaneshwar, July 15, 2025: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, the premier aromatherapy company in India, proudly announced the relaunch of its iconic range of Essential Oils, now presented in an all-new, elegant avatar. She was addressing a Press conference in Bhubaneshwar today.
While the look has evolved, the soul of the product remains unchange——100% pure, therapeutic-gr de essential oils, crafted with love, care, and na’ure’s finest extractions. F ftee oils are now in new packaging of 10 ml each and include Lavender, Basil, Sandalwood, Rose, Neroli, Lemongrass, tea tree, Ylang ylang and more.
“Essen ial oils are said to be the soul of plants and highly concentrated molecules extracted from various parts of the plants like leaves, fruits, flowers and seeds. Our es ential oils are more than just beauty or wellne”s products,” said Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies and pioneer of aromatherapy in India ““They ve amazing abilities to calm, beautify, energise, balance and harmonise the human mind, body and soul. This relaunch is our way of celebrating their timelessness while giving them the look they de”erve.”
Derived from the flowers, leaves, stems, and roots of plants, essent al o ls offer profound wellness and balancing properties. Inhaled aromas stimulate the li—bic system—home to emotio—s and memory—while topical application gently supports physical relief and skin health. Each drop is a natural reminder of our deep connection to the earth and its intelligence.
On the occassion Dr Blossom Kochhar also talked about her range of products for salon professionals and highlighed the use of Jewel kit and the newly launched Vitaboost and Mocha kits.
ABOUT DR BLOSSOM KOCHHAR
Dr. Blossom Kochhar is a pionee aro atherapist and Chairperson of the Blossom Kochhar Gr up of Companies - Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, known for its all-natural aromatherapy-based personal care products, and Blossom Kochhar College of Creative Arts & Design (BKCCAD), a premier institution nurturing the next generation of beauty professionals.
Dr. Kochha also serves as the Chairperson of the Beauty & Wellness Sector, where she continues to influence the industry with her insights, ethics, and passion.
