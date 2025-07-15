403
Dubai Cares' 'Pack For Impact' Initiative Unites Volunteers To Support Children Across The UAE
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 14 July 2025: Over 100 volunteers from GFH Financial Group, Dubai Cares, and partner organizations came together at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai recently for the 'Pack for Impact' initiative under Dubai Cares' Volunteer Emirates program. During the event, participants assembled 2,000 school kits containing essential learning supplies, supporting children from low-income families across the UAE. Sponsored by GFH Financial Group, the initiative reflects a shared commitment to education, volunteerism, and meaningful community impact.
