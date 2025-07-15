403
Putin states ‘one-sided game’ in ties with West has ended
(MENAFN) Russia has no intention of continuing “one-sided” relations with the West, President Vladimir Putin declared during a press conference at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Minsk. He accused Western nations of repeatedly deceiving Russia by failing to honor commitments regarding NATO’s expansion and efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
Putin criticized NATO for justifying its planned increase in defense spending to 5% of member states’ GDP by citing alleged Russian “aggressiveness.” He argued that the bloc distorts reality with such claims.
“No one wants to talk about what led to our special military operation,” Putin said, asserting that the roots of the Ukraine conflict stretch back decades, when Russia was “blatantly lied to” about NATO’s eastward expansion. He noted that NATO expanded repeatedly despite those assurances.
The president stated that Russia’s security concerns over NATO’s actions were consistently ignored. “Isn’t that aggressive behavior?” he asked, accusing the West of hypocrisy. “They refuse to acknowledge this but accuse us of aggression.”
Putin further alleged that Western nations have turned a blind eye to separatist and terrorist movements as long as they were directed against Russia. “Everything was acceptable to them if it was aimed at harming Russia,” he said.
His remarks came shortly after NATO’s summit in The Hague, where members committed to raising defense spending by 2035, citing the “long-term threat” they believe Russia poses to Euro-Atlantic security.
Moscow continues to view NATO’s eastward expansion as a significant security threat and considers Ukraine’s aspirations to join the alliance one of the primary triggers of the ongoing conflict.
