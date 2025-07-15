403
Tropical Storm Nari Strikes Japan’s Hokkaido
(MENAFN) Typhoon Nari struck Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido early Tuesday, marking the region’s first typhoon landfall since 2016, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The season’s fifth typhoon reached land near Cape Erimo, located at the southern edge of Hokkaido, at approximately 2 a.m. local time. It also became the first typhoon on record to make landfall in Hokkaido during the month of July—a milestone not seen since official tracking began in 1951, the agency stated.
Originating over the weekend roughly 200 kilometers south of Chichijima Island in the Pacific, Nari traveled along the eastern coast of the Japanese archipelago before closing in on Hokkaido. The storm transitioned into an extratropical cyclone by 9 a.m. local time.
Authorities urged residents to stay alert for powerful winds across the region. In Kushiro, gusts reached up to 87.48 kilometers per hour, highlighting the storm’s intensity.
