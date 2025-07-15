403
Russian soldiers delivered back from Ukrainian captivity
(MENAFN) A group of Russian soldiers has been returned from Ukrainian-controlled territory, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Thursday. The exchange was carried out under agreements reached between Moscow and Kiev during talks held in Istanbul earlier this month, according to the ministry.
A video shared on the ministry’s official Telegram channel showed the returning servicemen wrapped in Russian flags as they boarded buses for their journey home. Currently, the soldiers are in Belarus, where they are receiving medical care and psychological support. They will later be transferred to Russia for additional treatment and rehabilitation, the ministry added.
The statement also noted that Ukrainian prisoners of war were returned to Ukraine as part of the swap. Although neither side disclosed the number of individuals involved, a source told RT that the exchange was conducted on equal terms.
Thursday’s exchange follows a series of similar swaps between Russia and Ukraine since their latest negotiations in Istanbul on June 2. The most recent exchanges took place last Friday and the day before that.
In addition to these exchanges, both sides have also been returning the remains of fallen soldiers. Russia has handed over the bodies of more than 6,000 Ukrainian troops and has received the remains of 57 Russian soldiers in return.
