Azerbaijan Sees Strong Upswing In Gold Output In 6M2025
Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that this figure rose by 597 kilograms, or 59.5 percent, compared to the same period last year (1,004 kilograms).
Moreover, the volume of finished gold reserves in the country amounted to 196.4 kilograms as of July 1, 2025.
To note, Azerbaijan produced 2,663 kilograms of gold in 2023. This marked a decline of 97 kilograms or 3.5 percent compared to 2023 (2,660 kilograms).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment