Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Sees Strong Upswing In Gold Output In 6M2025

Azerbaijan Sees Strong Upswing In Gold Output In 6M2025


2025-07-13 07:06:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14.​ Gold production in Azerbaijan saw a substantial increase, reaching 1,601 kilograms from January through June 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that this figure rose by 597 kilograms, or 59.5 percent, compared to the same period last year (1,004 kilograms).

Moreover, the volume of finished gold reserves in the country amounted to 196.4 kilograms as of July 1, 2025.

To note, Azerbaijan produced 2,663 kilograms of gold in 2023. This marked a decline of 97 kilograms or 3.5 percent compared to 2023 (2,660 kilograms).

MENAFN13072025000187011040ID1109795040

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search