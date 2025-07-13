Azerbaijan Sees Strong Upswing In Gold Output In 6M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Gold production in Azerbaijan saw a substantial increase, reaching 1,601 kilograms from January through June 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that this figure rose by 597 kilograms, or 59.5 percent, compared to the same period last year (1,004 kilograms).

Moreover, the volume of finished gold reserves in the country amounted to 196.4 kilograms as of July 1, 2025.

To note, Azerbaijan produced 2,663 kilograms of gold in 2023. This marked a decline of 97 kilograms or 3.5 percent compared to 2023 (2,660 kilograms).