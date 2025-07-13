Andrew Cuomo To Run For NYC Mayor As Independent - But With A Bold Challenge To Rivals

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo is poised to announce an independent bid for New York City mayor, reigniting a high-stakes race already shaped by political upsets, shifting allegiances, and deep divides over the city's future.

Sources told NewsNation that Cuomo will officially launch his independent campaign in the coming days, despite recent polls suggesting an uphill battle.

“There'll be an official announcement soon,” Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi confirmed to The New York Post on Sunday. He also claimed Cuomo is currently the“leading alternative” to Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani .

Cuomo's big ask

But Cuomo's return comes with a twist.

A source close to the former governor told NewsNation that he will issue a public challenge to all remaining candidates - including Mayor Eric Adams - urging them to agree to drop out by mid-September if they are not leading in the polls.

The pact would exclude Mamdani , a democratic socialist and Queens Assembly member, who defeated Cuomo in the Democratic primary.

Adams dismisses Cuomo's move:“Are you kidding me?”

Mayor Eric Adams, who is also running as an independent after withdrawing from the Democratic primary in April, was visibly annoyed by Cuomo's strategy.

“We're moving straight ahead. It's so important that we continue to move ahead,” Adams told reporters Sunday.

When asked if he would consider stepping aside for Cuomo, Adams responded bluntly:“Are you kidding me? I didn't lose in the primary.”

Although Adams wasn't a primary candidate due to his independent status, he has emphasised that the low turnout in the Democratic contest does not reflect broad public support for Mamdani .

Cuomo vs Adams: Independent showdown in November

With both Cuomo and Adams now running as independents, the November 4 general election is shaping up to be a fierce three-way race between two former Democratic heavyweights and Mamdani , who has built a grassroots coalition on promises to freeze rents and tax the wealthy.

Adams , whose campaign was revitalised after the dismissal of federal corruption charges, says he plans to register 1 million new voters and has seen renewed support from business leaders wary of Mamdani's platform.

Cuomo, meanwhile, is betting on a last-minute realignment of moderates, business interests, and undecided voters.

