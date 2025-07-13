Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake Recorded In Chernivtsi Region


2025-07-13 10:04:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Main Center of Special Control .

Seismologists registered a 2.6 magnitude earthquake at 11:46 near the village of Koniatyn in Vyzhnytsia district of Chernivtsi region. The epicenter of the tremor was at a depth of three kilometers.

Scientists noted that, by classification, this earthquake is considered barely perceptible.

Read also: Earthquake in Romania felt in Odesa regio

According to earlier reports, overnight on July 1, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded near the village of Karpusi in Poltava Region.

