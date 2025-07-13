Civil Defense Wins WSIS Prize For Telemedicine Project Enhancing Emergency Care

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- Jordan's Civil Defense Directorate (CDD) has been awarded the prestigious World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prize for its innovative "Telemedicine" project, recognized as one of the leading initiatives under the e-health category.The award was presented to the Director of the CDD's Ambulance and Humanitarian Support Department on the sidelines of the WSIS Summit held in Geneva, Switzerland. The Telemedicine project was selected among five global winners, prevailing over 360 shortlisted projects from a total of 973 submissions presented by governments, private sector entities, international organizations, and academic institutions.Jordan, represented by the Public Security Directorate, had submitted four pioneering projects for global voting. The Telemedicine initiative garnered the highest number of votes among all competing entries, underscoring its significance in leveraging information and communications technology (ICT) for sustainable development.The WSIS Summit serves as a global platform recognizing outstanding projects that utilize ICT to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The event is organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).Implemented under royal directives aimed at enhancing public services, the CDD's Telemedicine project provides real-time emergency medical support to patients while en route to hospitals. The system connects ambulance teams with Royal Medical Services physicians, enabling remote medical consultations to stabilize patients' conditions and mitigate health risks prior to hospital arrival. The project has now been expanded to cover all governorates across the Kingdom.