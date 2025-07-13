403
China’s Wang Yi, Russia’s Lavrov Hold Talks on Iranian Nuclear Program
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, engaging in discussions covering the Iranian nuclear program and other critical issues.
After the recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran last month, Wang stressed that force fails to achieve peace, pressure does not resolve issues, and that dialogue and negotiation remain the essential path forward, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
The meeting marks their first in-person encounter since the strikes on Iran, a nation with strong ties to both Beijing and Moscow. They convened alongside senior diplomats from Southeast Asia to address regional and global concerns.
Wang underscored China’s stance on Iran, highlighting “importance to Iran's commitment not to seek to develop nuclear weapons, and also respects Iran's right to peacefully use nuclear energy as a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.”
The talks also covered bilateral relations and included exchanges on key international issues, notably the Israeli-Palestinian war.
Last month’s 12-day confrontation between Israel and Iran began with Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian facilities, triggering retaliatory actions. The US escalated involvement by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.
This flare-up concluded with a US-brokered ceasefire implemented on June 24.
Both Russia and China have strongly condemned the US and Israeli strikes against Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure.
