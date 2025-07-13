Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Kills Two Russians Suspected in Kyiv Security Chief’s Murder

Ukraine Kills Two Russians Suspected in Kyiv Security Chief’s Murder


2025-07-13 08:27:15
(MENAFN) Ukraine announced on Sunday that its security forces have killed two suspected Russian operatives believed to be behind the fatal shooting of a Security Service (SBU) colonel in Kyiv last week.

The SBU stated that during a morning "special operation" in the Kyiv region, the two “agents of Russian special services” were killed after resisting arrest attempts.

This development follows the high-profile murder of SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych in Kyiv, which has sparked an intense investigation.

According to the statement, the operation was led by SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk. Authorities uncovered evidence that the two suspects—a man and a woman—carried out the assassination “on the instructions of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.”

"Their supervisor ordered them to monitor the SBU officer, establish his daily schedule and travel routes. Later, the informant gave the killers the coordinates of the cache where the pistol with the silencer was located," the statement added.

Maliuk expressed gratitude to Ukraine’s National Police for their assistance during the mission.

Ukraine’s police confirmed via Telegram that the suspects were foreign nationals but did not provide additional information.

No official response has yet been issued by Russian authorities concerning these accusations.

MENAFN13072025000045017169ID1109794251

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search