403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Kills Two Russians Suspected in Kyiv Security Chief’s Murder
(MENAFN) Ukraine announced on Sunday that its security forces have killed two suspected Russian operatives believed to be behind the fatal shooting of a Security Service (SBU) colonel in Kyiv last week.
The SBU stated that during a morning "special operation" in the Kyiv region, the two “agents of Russian special services” were killed after resisting arrest attempts.
This development follows the high-profile murder of SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych in Kyiv, which has sparked an intense investigation.
According to the statement, the operation was led by SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk. Authorities uncovered evidence that the two suspects—a man and a woman—carried out the assassination “on the instructions of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.”
"Their supervisor ordered them to monitor the SBU officer, establish his daily schedule and travel routes. Later, the informant gave the killers the coordinates of the cache where the pistol with the silencer was located," the statement added.
Maliuk expressed gratitude to Ukraine’s National Police for their assistance during the mission.
Ukraine’s police confirmed via Telegram that the suspects were foreign nationals but did not provide additional information.
No official response has yet been issued by Russian authorities concerning these accusations.
The SBU stated that during a morning "special operation" in the Kyiv region, the two “agents of Russian special services” were killed after resisting arrest attempts.
This development follows the high-profile murder of SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych in Kyiv, which has sparked an intense investigation.
According to the statement, the operation was led by SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk. Authorities uncovered evidence that the two suspects—a man and a woman—carried out the assassination “on the instructions of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.”
"Their supervisor ordered them to monitor the SBU officer, establish his daily schedule and travel routes. Later, the informant gave the killers the coordinates of the cache where the pistol with the silencer was located," the statement added.
Maliuk expressed gratitude to Ukraine’s National Police for their assistance during the mission.
Ukraine’s police confirmed via Telegram that the suspects were foreign nationals but did not provide additional information.
No official response has yet been issued by Russian authorities concerning these accusations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment