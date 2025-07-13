403
Baku, Yerevan Confirm Bilateral Negotiations Key to Normalize Relations
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Baku and Yerevan reiterated that direct bilateral negotiations remain the “most efficient” way forward in their ongoing efforts to normalize relations. This development followed high-level discussions between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
A statement from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, issued after the meeting, confirmed that the dialogue focused on advancing the normalization agenda between the two South Caucasus neighbors.
“It was confirmed that bilateral negotiations represent the most efficient format to address all issues concerning the normalization process, and on this basis, it was agreed to continue such result-oriented dialogue,” the release emphasized.
The statement also highlighted the progress made in delineating the shared border, noting that both leaders instructed their respective delegations to pursue practical steps on this front.
Furthermore, both parties consented to continue talks alongside confidence-building measures. Aliyev and Pashinyan also expressed their gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generous hospitality and for facilitating the meeting.
A matching announcement was issued by Armenia’s Foreign Ministry, reinforcing the shared commitment.
Officials from Azerbaijan described the talks as held in a “constructive atmosphere,” featuring a detailed exchange on critical topics including border demarcation, the activation and development of the Zangezur Corridor, and the anticipated peace treaty.
Since 1991, relations between the two ex-Soviet states have been strained, largely due to Armenian military control over Karabakh—a region internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan—and seven adjacent districts.
Azerbaijan regained control over most of this territory during a 44-day conflict in late 2020, which concluded with a Russia-mediated ceasefire that paved the way for normalization and border discussions.
In a significant move in September 2023, Azerbaijan asserted full sovereignty over Karabakh following the surrender of separatist factions.
On March 13, both governments announced they had agreed on all 17 clauses of a peace agreement, though the formal signing remains pending.
