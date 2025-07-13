403
Trump Slams Brazil’s Ex-President Trial as Politically Driven “Witch Hunt”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump sharply criticized the criminal prosecution of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday, labeling the proceedings as a politically driven “witch hunt” linked to an alleged coup attempt.
On Truth Social, Trump condemned Brazil’s handling of Bolsonaro’s case, stating, "Brazil is doing a terrible thing on their treatment of former President Jair Bolsonaro. I have watched, as has the World, as they have done nothing but come after him, day after day, night after night, month after month, year after year!"
Trump insisted Bolsonaro is innocent, emphasizing, "He is not guilty of anything, except having fought for THE PEOPLE. I have gotten to know Jair Bolsonaro, and he was a strong Leader, who truly loved his Country — Also, a very tough negotiator on TRADE."
The US president further suggested the prosecution is motivated by political rivalry, noting, "His Election was very close and now, he is leading in the Polls. This is nothing more, or less, than an attack on a Political Opponent - Something I know much about!"
"I'll be watching the WITCH HUNT of Jair Bolsonaro, his family, and thousands of his supporters, very closely. The only Trial that should be happening is a Trial by the Voters of Brazil — It’s called an Election," he noted.
He concluded with a forceful plea: "LEAVE BOLSONARO ALONE!"
The charges stem from allegations of an attempted coup, with Bolsonaro and seven associates indicted after Brazil’s Supreme Court approved the criminal trial by a unanimous 5-0 vote. If found guilty, the former president faces a prison sentence of up to 30 years.
