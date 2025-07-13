403
Trump Seeks New Military Support for Ukraine
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is reportedly evaluating the possibility of approving a fresh military aid package for Ukraine.
This move, if confirmed, would mark his first significant assistance initiative to the Eastern European nation since assuming office in January.
The report was published by a news agency on Saturday, citing individuals familiar with the matter.
According to several diplomatic insiders, the prospective aid package “could be intended to send a message to Russia” in light of a recent increase in drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian territory.
Moscow continues to assert that its strikes are aimed solely at military-related infrastructure.
As per the news agency, Trump may utilize $3.85 billion in remaining presidential drawdown authority funds from the previous Biden administration to support Ukraine.
Another possible option under consideration involves redirecting around $5 billion in seized Russian financial assets to Kyiv—an approach that has not yet been employed by either Trump or his predecessor, former President Joe Biden.
This development follows Trump’s public expression of dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He recently stated that he is “unhappy” with Putin, noting that despite their numerous conversations in which the Russian leader is “very nice all the time,” the discussions have ultimately been “meaningless” in terms of achieving a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.
