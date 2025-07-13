403
U.S. Dismisses COVID Vaccine Case Against Doctor
(MENAFN) The U.S. attorney general has decided to withdraw all charges against a physician previously accused of destroying COVID-19 vaccine doses valued at $28,000 (£20,742), issuing fraudulent vaccination cards, and administering saline injections to children instead of vaccines at the request of their guardians.
Pam Bondi stated that Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr. “gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so.”
Dr. Moore, a plastic surgeon, was indicted by the Justice Department under President Biden’s administration in 2023.
Dr. Moore had already been on trial in the state of Utah, where he entered a plea of not guilty to several allegations, including a scheme to deceive the United States.
Felice John Viti, the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah, moved to drop the charges on Saturday, asserting that the decision was made “in the interests of justice.”
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah in 2023, Dr. Moore was accused of generating fraudulent vaccination records for over 1,900 doses, which were allegedly distributed without administering any actual vaccines.
These records were reportedly sold for $50 (£37) either through direct cash payments or donations to a specific charitable organization.
Authorities further claimed that Dr. Moore gave children saline injections at the direction of their parents so the “children would think they were receiving a COVID-19 vaccine,” as stated by the U.S. attorney’s office.
Dr. Moore was charged in conjunction with his business — Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah, Inc. — and three additional individuals.
The group was accused of attempting to deceive the United States government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
