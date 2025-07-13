Jordan Post Issues Stamp Series Marking Amman As Capital Of Arab Youth 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- The Jordan Post Company (JPC) on Sunday announced the release of a new commemorative stamp series for 2025 titled "Amman, Capital of Arab Youth 2025," celebrating the designation of the Jordanian capital as the Arab Youth Capital.In a statement, JPC said the issue comprises four stamps, each valued at 0.40 Jordanian dinars, totaling 1.60 Jordanian dinars for the full set. The release also includes a first-day cover priced at 2.10 Jordanian dinars and a commemorative postcard available for 0.25 Jordanian dinars.The stamp series commemorates Amman's selection as the Capital of Arab Youth, a decision adopted by the Council of Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports during its 48th session held in Iraq, following Jordan's official proposal.Collectors and the public can acquire the new issue beginning Monday at the Stamps Department in the JPC headquarters in Al-Muqablin, near the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation. Additionally, the stamps are available at multiple post offices across the Kingdom, including Jabal Amman, Luweibdeh, Downtown, Abdali, Irbid Central, Madaba Central, Aqaba Central, Jerash Central, Petra, Karak, Ajloun, Salt, Fuheis, and the Jerash Visitors Center.