Russians Launched 1,800 Drones And 83 Missiles Against Ukraine In One Week Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook

“Seven days of large-scale Russian attacks on Ukraine: over 1,800 drones, more than 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 83 missiles of various types. The Russians are intensifying terror against cities and communities to increasingly intimidate our people,” the head of state said.

Zelensky emphasized that despite Moscow's plans, Ukraine's air defense forces have achieved strong results.

According to him,“interceptor drones are performing particularly well, with hundreds of Russian-Iranian 'Shaheds' shot down over the past week”.

The President noted that each meeting with partners this week focused on scaling up this technology.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to everyone ready to invest in protecting lives and to the soldiers safeguarding Ukrainian skies.

The head of state underscored:“'Shaheds' are one of Russia's ways of prolonging the war. We must neutralize this threat in order to bring diplomacy into motion sooner”.

Enemys strike Samar city in Dnipropetrovsk Region

He also voiced hope for the implementation of all agreements that will enhance Ukraine's defenses, as well as for strong decisions from the United States, Europe, the G7 countries, and all partners.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of 12 July, cities across Ukraine came under Russian attack. Russian forces launched 26 cruise missiles and 597 drone .