Bridge collides in India murders 15
(MENAFN) A bridge in India’s western state of Gujarat collapsed on Wednesday, leaving 15 people dead, according to local authorities. The incident caused five vehicles to plunge into the Mahisagar River, including two trucks, two vans, and an autorickshaw. A tanker truck was left precariously stranded on the broken section of the bridge.
Witnesses reported hearing a loud cracking noise as the bridge gave way. The tanker’s driver managed to escape but has since gone missing, according to India Today.
Rescue operations were quickly launched by emergency services, including the fire brigade, police, and Vadodara district officials, supported by local volunteers. Nine people were pulled from the river alive.
Locals said the 40-year-old Gambhira Bridge, a key link between two parts of Gujarat, had been in poor condition for years. They also noted it had gained a reputation both as a dangerous traffic point and a site for suicides. Warnings about the bridge’s deterioration had reportedly been ignored by authorities.
In April, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approved a $25 million project for a new bridge, with the design and bidding processes already underway. Following the collapse, Patel assigned a special team to carry out an initial investigation, India Today reported.
This tragedy echoes a 2022 disaster in Gujarat when a newly-renovated colonial-era bridge collapsed, killing 141 people.
