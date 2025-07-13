Consumer Protection Association Warns Against Fraudulent Ads On Social Media

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- The National Society for Consumer Protection (NSCP) has issued a warning to the public about the growing number of deceptive advertisements circulating on unlicensed and unverified social media pages.In a statement released Sunday, the association's president, Mohammad Obeidat, said the organization has monitored numerous fake advertisements through its ongoing review of online content and through complaints received from citizens. These ads, he said, often promote food products, electrical appliances, clothing, footwear, and other goods as original and defect-free, when in fact they are substandard and fail to meet basic safety requirements.Obeidat stressed that the most dangerous form of such marketing involves food and electrical items sold through delivery companies that do not disclose the source or identity of the sellers.He warned that consumers often discover that the products they received are counterfeit or tampered with, sometimes containing harmful additives, incorrect weights, or expired manufacturing dates. In the case of electrical items, many are low-quality imitations of global brands that malfunction after minimal use and, in some instances, pose serious risks such as electrical short circuits or fires.The association urged consumers to verify the authenticity of online sellers by ensuring their pages are officially registered and verified with relevant authorities. It also advised consumers to obtain official purchase receipts and warranties to protect their rights in the event of product failure, defects, or health-related issues. In such cases, consumers are encouraged to report incidents to the appropriate regulatory agencies for legal action.