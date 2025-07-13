403
Iran Signals Readiness to Restart Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) Iran remains “ready for talks” regarding its nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday, emphasizing that any new negotiations must be safeguarded against sparking further conflict.
“However, it should naturally be guaranteed that in case the negotiation starts again, it will not lead to a war to be waged by the United States or other parties,” Araghchi told foreign diplomats and representatives during a meeting.
Referring to the recent deadly clash between Iran and Israel, Araghchi stated—according to a news agency—that the escalation demonstrated diplomacy and a mutually agreed solution are the only viable paths forward.
Araghchi accused the U.S. of sabotaging diplomatic efforts. “The United States ‘betrayed diplomacy and the negotiating table’ by supporting Israel’s attacks on Iran and subsequently striking Iranian nuclear sites directly, he stated.
He added that if Washington wants to rejoin negotiations, it must provide firm guarantees to prevent a repeat of recent hostilities. If the United States wants to restart negotiations, it must ensure that similar incidents don’t happen again, he noted.
Araghchi insisted that any talks must honor Iran’s nuclear rights, particularly its domestic uranium enrichment program. He made clear that discussions would be strictly limited to nuclear issues. “In any negotiation, the nuclear rights of the Iranian people, including the domestic enrichment of uranium, should be respected,” he said, stressing, “any potential negotiation should solely focus on Iran's nuclear program, and its military capabilities will be non-negotiable.”
While Iran’s collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not ceased, Araghchi said it has shifted. Future relations with the IAEA will now be governed by the country’s Supreme National Security Council, which will assess all cooperation through a security-focused lens.
This change followed a new law enacted on July 1, which officially suspended Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA under its Atomic Energy Organization and reassigned oversight to the Supreme National Security Council.
Tensions spiked on June 13 when Israel launched large-scale airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military installations. According to Iranian officials, the strikes killed nuclear scientists, senior military commanders, and civilians, while injuring many others.
Iran responded with successive missile and drone strikes on Israeli territory, inflicting casualties and damage. A ceasefire, brokered after 12 days of fighting, was reached on June 24.
