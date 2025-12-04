Azerbaijan Amends Composition Of Azergold CJSC's Supervisory Board - Decree
This was reflected in the amendment made by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the decree "On approval of the composition of the Supervisory Board of AzerGold Closed Joint Stock Company".
According to the amendment, a member of the Supervisory Board - Head of the Department of Finance of Economic Sectors of the Ministry of Finance's Office, Vugar Majidli, was replaced by Head of the Department of Finance of Investment Projects and Infrastructure Mehman Ismayilov, and Head of the Department of Extractive Industries and Energy of the Asset Management Department of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding Rashad Ismayilov was replaced by Deputy Chief Executive Director of the Holding Ali Jafarov.
