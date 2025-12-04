Azerbaijan And EU Brainstorm Cooperation Agenda (PHOTO)
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 32nd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.
The parties welcomed the positive progress in high-level contacts.
Moreover, the meeting deliberated on the augmentation of collaborative synergies across various domains, such as energy security, transport and connectivity, trade, and the "green transition."
The minister also briefed Kallas on regional developments, including Azerbaijan's efforts to promote lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.
