Azerbaijan And EU Brainstorm Cooperation Agenda (PHOTO)

2025-12-04 07:07:21
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The meeting of Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, has discussed the bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 32nd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.

The parties welcomed the positive progress in high-level contacts.

Moreover, the meeting deliberated on the augmentation of collaborative synergies across various domains, such as energy security, transport and connectivity, trade, and the "green transition."

The minister also briefed Kallas on regional developments, including Azerbaijan's efforts to promote lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

Trend News Agency

