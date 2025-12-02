403
U.S. Voices Concern Over Israeli Strikes in Syria
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has expressed worries that Israel's repeated military actions inside Syria could destabilize the nation and jeopardize prospects for an Israel-Syria security agreement, a media outlet reported on Monday.
According to the report, which cited two senior U.S. officials, these concerns arose after a phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding regional matters.
Earlier on Monday, President Trump encouraged Israel to uphold a "strong and true dialogue" with Syria, emphasizing that it is crucial that "nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria's evolution into a prosperous state."
The president also commended Syria's leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, noting that he is “working diligently” to ensure that “good things happen” for both nations.
Washington is aiming to reduce tensions between Israel and Syria following an Israeli strike last Friday, which resulted in the deaths of 13 Syrians and injuries to six Israeli soldiers in the southern Syrian village of Beit Jinn.
"The Syrians were going nuts. Their own constituents demanded retaliation because Syrian civilians were killed," a U.S. official said, according to the media outlet.
Officials told the outlet that the White House had not been informed in advance about the Israeli operation, and that Israel did not alert Syria through military channels as had been done in previous instances.
"Syria doesn't want problems with Israel. This isn't Lebanon," a senior U.S. official said, according to the outlet. "But Bibi is seeing ghosts everywhere," the official added, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.
