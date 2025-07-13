403
Modi Calls for Africa to Become Hub of Growth
(MENAFN) During his official visit to Windhoek, Namibia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of recognizing Africa not merely as a provider of natural resources, but also as a center for generating added value.
Speaking to Namibia's parliament on Wednesday, Modi stressed that New Delhi holds Africa’s global influence in high regard.
“We believe that Africa must not be just a source of raw materials,” Modi declared.
“Africa must lead in value creation and sustainable growth. That is why we fully support Africa’s Agenda 2063 for industrialization.”
His remarks reflected a broader vision for the continent’s future, advocating for its leadership in innovation and economic development.
Agenda 2063, developed and adopted by the African Union in 2013, outlines a 50-year plan aimed at fostering equitable and enduring socio-economic progress across Africa.
The initiative envisions a self-reliant and dynamic continent guided by long-term development strategies.
Modi also referred to a framework he presented in 2018, consisting of ten guiding principles shaping India’s relationship with Africa.
“They are based on respect, equality, and mutual benefit,” he stated, underscoring India's commitment to a balanced and respectful partnership with the continent.
