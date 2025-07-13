403
UN Condemns Israel’s Proposal
(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has strongly criticized Israel's recent initiative to relocate the entire population of Gaza into what it described as a closed-off, military-regulated “humanitarian city.”
The agency labeled the strategy “inhumane,” warning that it represents an act of forced relocation on a vast scale.
This controversial plan was introduced by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday. It outlines the construction of a fortified encampment in southern Gaza, specifically on the ruins of Rafah.
Katz stated that this location would initially accommodate 600,000 Palestinians who have already been displaced due to ongoing conflict and would eventually serve as the residence for the entire population of Gaza—more than 2 million individuals.
As per Katz's vision, those relocated to the area would undergo a vetting process to block entry by Hamas members, and once admitted, they would not be permitted to exit.
Eventually, residents might be allowed to “voluntarily emigrate” to other nations. Katz has presented the concept as a means to grant the Israeli military greater operational “freedom” in combating Hamas throughout the rest of the territory.
Although the area would initially fall under the supervision of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Katz has suggested that, over time, the responsibility might be transferred to global organizations.
However, he has not identified any specific entities that would take over its management.
According to a report by a news outlet, an unnamed source indicated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in favor of the proposal.
In response to concerns about the welfare of those confined in the encampment, Netanyahu reportedly remarked, “Give them Ben & Jerry’s, for all I care.”
