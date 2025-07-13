How Are Trump Tariffs Affecting The Sales Of Luxury Watches?
Swiss watch sellers in Lucerne have endured a tough three months since US President Donald Trump piled pressure on the luxury business with the threat of hefty tariffs, reducing interest from tourists who flock to the city in part to shop for watches. Reuters spoke with over a dozen industry workers in the watch-selling hub, including shop managers and salespeople, who said tariff uncertainty has weighed on a sector that exported watches worth 26 billion Swiss francs (Dh119 billion) in 2024. The business is already coping with weak Chinese demand, while in Switzerland a franc supercharged by US trade uncertainty has made the watches more expensive for foreign tourists.
Switzerland, which relies heavily on trade, was stunned when Trump said in April he would hit the country with a 31 per cent tariff, well above the 20 per cent rate proposed for the European Union. “That obviously really put the brakes on,” said Ken May, boutique manager at a Hublot store.Recommended For You
Trump subsequently suspended the tariffs for 90 days, maintaining a 10 per cent duty, and later extended his deadline until August 1. That sparked a rush by watchmakers to move their products to the US ahead of the tariffs, causing Swiss exports to yo-yo up and down.
The industry is on track to log its lowest export volumes for wristwatches since the pandemic in 2020, according to data from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH). “We have to open other markets,” Yves Bugmann, FH president, said. “We have to look for other opportunities.”
Unit exports were down nearly 5 per cent in the January-May period year-over-year, though marginally up in value terms.
This summer, there are noticeably fewer tourists packing Lucerne's main watch-selling street. Those who come are more careful with their money, salespeople said.
Thousands of watches glint at shoppers in Lucerne's Grendelstrasse, which boasts stores from Rolex to Patek Philippe. Watches in these shops typically cost between several hundred francs and more than 500,000 francs (Dh2.3 million).
At Patek Philippe, which sells watches online for nearly 3.8 million francs (Dh17.5 million), customers take an elevator to an upstairs boutique. Here, a watchmaker wearing a white lab coat delivers customised timepieces on a tray to clients. “Everything is just a bit slower than last year,” said Michael Haas, boutique manager of a Breitling store in Lucerne. “We're in a luxury business, and as a rule, that's where people save first when the going gets tougher.”
