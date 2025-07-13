Lacaro Du Croate Lands Gr 1 PA Criterium Des Pouliches In France

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Lacaro Du Croate (No Risk Al Maury) delivered a career-best performance to win the Gr.1 (PA) Criterium des Pouliches – Wathba Stallions at La Teste yesterday.

The 1900-metre contest, restricted to fillies and mares aged four and older, brought together a field of 11 Purebred Arabians. Ridden confidently by Cristian Demuro, the four-year-old filly is trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte and carries the colours of Mansoor bin Khalil bin Mansoor Al Shahwani.

Quickest away from the gates, Lacaro Du Croate was soon steadied and settled into a midfield position, racing three wide behind Geneva (Azadi) in a race led by Al Rasha (Munjiz).



Cristian Demuro guides Lacaro Du Croate towards the finish line.

The pace remained steady until the final bend when it began to lift.

Turning for home, Lacaro Du Croate was immediately angled to the outside for a clear run.

She loomed up to challenge the well-fancied Intisar De Monlau (Al Mamun Monlau) and the favourite Nour Al Maury (Azadi). Once asked for more, Lacaro Du Croate responded with authority. Taking control inside the final 200 metres, she quickly asserted and drew clear to win by one and three-quarter lengths. Nour Al Maury, owned by Al Shaqab Racing and trained by Thomas Fourcy, ran on to take second under Christophe Soumillon while Bianca De Ghazal (Al Mourtajez), representing owner Nasser Abdulla Al-Mesned and the winning trainer, stayed on well for third, only a further short head behind, with Maxime Guyon in the saddle.

Bred by J.F. Boudet, Lacaro Du Croate is out of Beanie Du Croate, a winner over 1850m at three. She is also a half-sister to Image Du Croate, a Gr.1 (PA) winner over 2000m at three and a Gr.3 (PA) winner over 1600m in the same season.