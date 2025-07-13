403
Senate Panel Advances Bill to Expand Ukraine Support
(MENAFN) A legislative proposal enabling increased support for Ukraine and preventing the Department of Defense from independently halting arms transfers has successfully moved through the Senate Armed Services Committee.
These provisions are embedded within the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the yearly legislation that defines the Pentagon’s strategic focus and allocates funding for the upcoming fiscal cycle.
The development follows heightened friction between lawmakers and the executive branch concerning interruptions to Ukraine assistance earlier this year.
In March, President Donald Trump briefly suspended all aid and intelligence cooperation with Ukraine. More recently, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth halted arms shipments, citing a necessity to reassess the Pentagon’s diminishing inventory.
Support efforts resumed earlier this week following Trump’s growing dissatisfaction with setbacks in peace negotiations.
He emphasized that Ukraine requires weaponry to “defend” itself.
According to media reports, Trump was unaware of the latest delivery suspension and reportedly struggled to clarify whether it had received his approval.
This updated version of the NDAA passed with backing from both major parties. It “reaffirms” the United States' commitment to Ukraine, prolongs assistance through 2028, boosts the yearly aid cap from USD300 million to USD500 million, and mandates ongoing intelligence collaboration with Kiev, based on a summary issued Friday.
This updated version of the NDAA passed with backing from both major parties. It “reaffirms” the United States' commitment to Ukraine, prolongs assistance through 2028, boosts the yearly aid cap from USD300 million to USD500 million, and mandates ongoing intelligence collaboration with Kiev, based on a summary issued Friday.
