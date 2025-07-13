US Approves Helicopter Sale To Norway
Dhaka: The United States on Friday (July 11) approved a $2.6 billion sale of HH-60W combat rescue helicopters and associated equipment to Norway, a NATO ally that shares a border with Russia.
In a statement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said the proposed deal would strengthen Norway's ability to counter current and future threats by enhancing its airborne combat and special operations capabilities.
“Norway will use these aircraft to defend other NATO members and its allies,” the agency noted, adding that the country is fully capable of integrating the helicopters and services into its armed forces.
The U.S. State Department has formally cleared the potential sale, and the DSCA has notified Congress as required under arms export regulations.
