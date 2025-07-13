Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Approves Helicopter Sale To Norway

US Approves Helicopter Sale To Norway


2025-07-13 03:11:05
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: The United States on Friday (July 11) approved a $2.6 billion sale of HH-60W combat rescue helicopters and associated equipment to Norway, a NATO ally that shares a border with Russia.

In a statement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said the proposed deal would strengthen Norway's ability to counter current and future threats by enhancing its airborne combat and special operations capabilities.

“Norway will use these aircraft to defend other NATO members and its allies,” the agency noted, adding that the country is fully capable of integrating the helicopters and services into its armed forces.

The U.S. State Department has formally cleared the potential sale, and the DSCA has notified Congress as required under arms export regulations.

-B

MENAFN13072025000163011034ID1109793489

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search