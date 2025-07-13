403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Texas male detained over Trump death threats
(MENAFN) A man from Texas has been arrested for allegedly threatening to assassinate former President Donald Trump, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The arrest comes just ahead of Trump’s scheduled visit to Texas Hill Country on Friday, where he plans to tour areas recently impacted by deadly floods.
The suspect, 52-year-old Robert Herrera, allegedly made the threat on a local news outlet’s Facebook page under the name “Robert Herrer.” Referring to Trump’s upcoming visit, Herrera reportedly posted, “I won’t miss,” along with an image of Trump taken moments after he was wounded in the 2024 assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
When another user challenged his comment, Herrera allegedly responded with a threat directed at them personally, writing, “I’ll just come for you,” and posted a photo of an assault rifle with loaded magazines. These details were outlined in court documents cited by the DOJ.
Trump survived the Butler rally assassination attempt last July, sustaining a gunshot wound to his ear. The attacker killed one audience member and injured two others before being shot dead by a U.S. Secret Service sniper.
Following the incident, the Secret Service faced harsh criticism over security failures. Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned, and six agents were suspended after an internal investigation into the lapses.
This is not the first recent threat against Trump. In September, another man was arrested for attempting to set up a sniper position near Trump’s Florida golf course. Additionally, just over a month ago, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a Mexican national, Ramon Morales-Reyes, for a letter threatening Trump’s life. However, he was released after another individual confessed to writing the letter as part of a plot to have Morales-Reyes deported to prevent him from testifying in court.
The suspect, 52-year-old Robert Herrera, allegedly made the threat on a local news outlet’s Facebook page under the name “Robert Herrer.” Referring to Trump’s upcoming visit, Herrera reportedly posted, “I won’t miss,” along with an image of Trump taken moments after he was wounded in the 2024 assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
When another user challenged his comment, Herrera allegedly responded with a threat directed at them personally, writing, “I’ll just come for you,” and posted a photo of an assault rifle with loaded magazines. These details were outlined in court documents cited by the DOJ.
Trump survived the Butler rally assassination attempt last July, sustaining a gunshot wound to his ear. The attacker killed one audience member and injured two others before being shot dead by a U.S. Secret Service sniper.
Following the incident, the Secret Service faced harsh criticism over security failures. Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned, and six agents were suspended after an internal investigation into the lapses.
This is not the first recent threat against Trump. In September, another man was arrested for attempting to set up a sniper position near Trump’s Florida golf course. Additionally, just over a month ago, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a Mexican national, Ramon Morales-Reyes, for a letter threatening Trump’s life. However, he was released after another individual confessed to writing the letter as part of a plot to have Morales-Reyes deported to prevent him from testifying in court.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment