Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Texas male detained over Trump death threats

2025-07-13 02:44:11
(MENAFN) A man from Texas has been arrested for allegedly threatening to assassinate former President Donald Trump, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The arrest comes just ahead of Trump’s scheduled visit to Texas Hill Country on Friday, where he plans to tour areas recently impacted by deadly floods.

The suspect, 52-year-old Robert Herrera, allegedly made the threat on a local news outlet’s Facebook page under the name “Robert Herrer.” Referring to Trump’s upcoming visit, Herrera reportedly posted, “I won’t miss,” along with an image of Trump taken moments after he was wounded in the 2024 assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

When another user challenged his comment, Herrera allegedly responded with a threat directed at them personally, writing, “I’ll just come for you,” and posted a photo of an assault rifle with loaded magazines. These details were outlined in court documents cited by the DOJ.

Trump survived the Butler rally assassination attempt last July, sustaining a gunshot wound to his ear. The attacker killed one audience member and injured two others before being shot dead by a U.S. Secret Service sniper.

Following the incident, the Secret Service faced harsh criticism over security failures. Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned, and six agents were suspended after an internal investigation into the lapses.

This is not the first recent threat against Trump. In September, another man was arrested for attempting to set up a sniper position near Trump’s Florida golf course. Additionally, just over a month ago, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a Mexican national, Ramon Morales-Reyes, for a letter threatening Trump’s life. However, he was released after another individual confessed to writing the letter as part of a plot to have Morales-Reyes deported to prevent him from testifying in court.

