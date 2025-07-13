INHUMANE! Three-Month-Old Puppy Burned With Chemical While Caged In Kerala's Ernakulam, One Eye Blinded

Kochi: A heart-wrenching case of animal cruelty has emerged from Puthankurish in Ernakulam, where a three-month-old Indian Spitz puppy named Poopi was attacked with a chemical substance while confined in her cage. The incident left the puppy with severe facial burns and permanent vision loss in one eye.

The attack took place last Monday while Poopi was at home in her cage. Her owners had just fed her before stepping out. When they returned, they were horrified to find the puppy severely injured. According to Nayana, Poopi's owner, discovering her beloved pet in that state was akin to "seeing her own daughter with burnt eyes."

Chemical injuries confirmed

Thought initially frightened and shocked, Nayana informed the police, who advised her to rush Poopi to a veterinary hospital. At the hospital, doctors confirmed that a chemical agent was responsible for the injuries. The substance had caused burns not only on the puppy's face and paws but also damage to internal organs like the liver and kidneys due to ingestion. One of Poopi's eyes has been permanently blinded.

Veterinarians suspect that the chemical might have been either sprayed directly onto the puppy's face or concealed in a balloon and then burst in front of her.

Family suspects neighbours

The family revealed that they had previously experienced tensions with a few neighbours who had complained about the puppy. Despite being only two months old at the time, some individuals accused Poopi of biting, although Nayana maintains that the puppy was gentle and had never harmed anyone.

Suspecting foul play, the family has voiced concern over possible involvement of the neighbours. In response, the local police have launched an investigation and summoned the accused neighbors for questioning.