Sumy Region Hit By UAV Attack, Strikes On Civilian Infrastructure Reported
“At around 22:00, the enemy launched a massive UAV attack on the civilian infrastructure of the Shostka community. As a result of the attack, non-residential buildings caught fire,” the post reads.
As noted by the administration, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.Read also: Enemy attacks five territorial communities in Dnipropetrovsk Region: Three killed, four injured
As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy continues to shell the Sumy Region using all available types of weapon .
Photo: illustrative / State Emergency Service of Ukraine
