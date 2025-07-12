Sumy Region Hit By UAV Attack, Strikes On Civilian Infrastructure Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov announced the news on Telegra , as reported by Ukrinform:

“At around 22:00, the enemy launched a massive UAV attack on the civilian infrastructure of the Shostka community. As a result of the attack, non-residential buildings caught fire,” the post reads.

As noted by the administration, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy continues to shell the Sumy Region using all available types of weapon .

Photo: illustrative / State Emergency Service of Ukraine