J&K Hajj Pilgrims Protest Short Stay, Demand Compensation

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Several Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir have expressed deep disappointment over the unexpected curtailment of their stay in Saudi Arabia, calling it a disruption to their spiritual journey and a cause of financial loss.

In a formal representation submitted to the Executive Officer of the J&K Haj Committee, the affected pilgrims stated that they were initially scheduled for a 40-day stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. However, their return was advanced by several days without prior notice.

“Only the batch that departed on May 30 was affected,” the representation said, adding that all other pilgrims were allowed to complete their full scheduled stay.“This sudden change resulted in irreparable spiritual loss, as the final days in the holy city are considered highly significant for prayers, especially at Masjid Al-Haram.”

The pilgrims also pointed out that despite paying higher charges compared to pilgrims from other Indian states or countries, they were offered fewer facilities and a shortened Hajj experience.

“For many of us, this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Iftikhar Qadri, one of the pilgrims.“The final few days in Makkah hold immense religious value, and we were deprived of that spiritual fulfilment.”

In addition to seeking a formal inquiry into the decision, the pilgrims have demanded financial compensation and accountability from those responsible. They also urged authorities to compensate pilgrims who were housed in accommodations outside the central Markazia area, which is considered more desirable due to its proximity to holy sites.

Responding to the concerns, Dr. Shujhat Qureshi, Executive Officer of the J&K Haj Committee, confirmed that the matter has been taken up with the Haj Committee of India.

“We have already sent a formal letter and a follow-up reminder to the central Haj Committee. We are hopeful that affected pilgrims will receive a refund,” Dr. Qureshi said.

The issue has stirred concern among the Hajj community in J&K, with many urging better transparency and accountability in pilgrimage planning going forward. (inputs from KNO)