Zelensky Summed Up Results Of Recovery Conference In Rome

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Facebook .

“The conference dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine also served as a platform for the protection of our state, the strengthening of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the development of weapons production. Important agreements were reached for both our defense and our reconstruction. First and foremost, these concern air defense and the production of all types of drones, including interceptor drones,” Zelensky said.

In particular, he announced the imminent conclusion of agreements that will provide Ukraine with new air defense systems and missiles for them. Norway and Germany are ready to help with the purchase of Patriot systems. In addition, a new agreement has been concluded with the United Kingdom to supply 5,000 missiles to intercept enemy drones.

Zelensky also emphasized new investments in weapons production. One of the issues discussed at the meeting of the coalition of willing countries in Rome was funding for the Ukrainian army.

Zelensky also called the meetings with US representatives productive. "It is important that support for Ukraine continues and that pressure on Russia intensifies. These are the key prerequisites for peace: continuing the war must become truly painful for the aggressor. We are counting on strong sanctions," he added.

As reported, about 200 agreements and memoranda totaling EUR 11 billion were signed at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference took place in Rome on July 10-11. The event was jointly organized by the governments of Italy and Ukraine.

Photo: OP