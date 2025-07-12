Air India Releases Statement After Preliminary Report On Plane Crash

After the release of a preliminary report on the Air India plane crash investigation, the airline released a statement acknowledging the receipt of the report by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The findings indicate confusion in the cockpit, with fuel switches flipped to 'cutoff' position shortly after takeoff, and a 'Mayday' call just before impact. The plane's engines were starved of fuel. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London began to lose thrust and sink down within seconds of takeoff.

One pilot was heard on the cockpit voice recorder asking the other why he cut off the fuel. "The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report said.

Air India said it remains "fully committed to providing support" and is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators.

The airline added it continues to "fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses." However, as the investigation is active, the airline is "unable to comment on specific details and refers all such enquiries to the AAIB."

Air India said it continues to "mourn the loss, and stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident."

The June 12 plane crash sent shockwaves through India in a tragic aviation accident that killed 241 passengers, and left only one survivor.

The Air India crash also claimed the lives of 33 young medical aspirants when the London-bound flight crashed into the undergraduate hostel of BJ Medical College (BJMC) minutes after it took off from the Ahmedabad airport.