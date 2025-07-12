BSTR Miner Launches New Smart Contract Mining Service, Providing Cloud Computing Resource Support And AI-Driven Dynamic Profit Optimization.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The industry's first cloud mining platform that integrates smart contracts and elastic cloud computing resources, empowering the value creation of cryptocurrency assets.

London, UK, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BSTR Miner, the world's leading cloud mining platform, officially launched smart contract mining service today. This service completely simplifies the complex process of traditional mining through AI dynamic optimization, contract automation generation and elastic cloud computing resources. Investors can easily use cryptocurrencies (including BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, XRP, BCH) to obtain compliant returns without professional technical knowledge.

Cloud computing capability support:

Users purchase smart contracts from professional cloud mining service providers (such as BSTR Miner), and the service provider operates and maintains the corresponding mining machine hardware in self-built or cooperative large-scale mining farms. Users do not need to directly purchase, set up, operate and maintain mining machines, nor do they need to deal with power, heat dissipation, noise, site issues, etc., and can remotely participate in cryptocurrency mining and obtain corresponding proportions of profits.

AI Optimized Rewards:

Withdraw cash daily without worrying about lock-up

Start making profits within 24 hours with a minimum of $100. New users can get a $10 reward when they register . And launch a variety of reward mechanisms!

Institutional-level protection:

SOC 2 Type II certified infrastructure

Lloyd's underwrites $380 million in default risk

Why do most people abandon traditional mining and choose smart contract mining?

As the traditional mining model gradually declines, its advantages are being replaced by smart contract mining. The advantages of smart contract mining are obvious: the contract period, price, and expected returns are clearly listed. Participants do not need to worry about hidden terms or potential risks, which is the main reason why more and more people are turning to smart contract mining. In addition, the operation of smart contract mining is also extremely simple and efficient. Participants only need to register an account on cloud mining platforms such as BSTR Miner and choose the appropriate contract according to their needs to start the smart contract mining journey.

➡️【Start your mining journey now and receive a $10 new user bonus 】

About BSTR Miner

Since its establishment in 2019, BSTR Miner has been committed to providing efficient, safe and convenient cloud mining services to users around the world. Relying on cutting-edge technology and a professional operation team, the platform has successfully simplified the complex process of cryptocurrency mining, allowing ordinary users to easily participate and share the value of smart contract mining.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Contact: Kevin Cole

Email: ...

Company website:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: Name: Kevin Cole Email: ... Job Title: Manager