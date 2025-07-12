'Follow Coalition Dharma': Manjhi Targets Chirag Paswan For His Remarks On Bihar's Law And Order Situation
Manjhi said it is unfair that“RJD people commit crimes in Bihar, but the blame is put on the government.”
In a sharp remark, he questioned whether those accusing the government were themselves adhering to coalition principles.
“It is not right to eat jaggery and avoid jaggery while being in the coalition,” Manjhi said, indirectly targeting Chirag Paswan, who has publicly criticised the Nitish Kumar government on Saturday following back-to-back murders of industrialists and traders in Patna.
The Union MSME Minister emphasised that the era of mafias being entertained at the Chief Minister's residence ended two decades ago in Bihar.
“Now, mafias are killed in Bihar, and it is easy to raise questions on law and order, but it is not difficult to follow coalition dharma,” Manjhi said.
Amid the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Manjhi said that despite incidents of crime, the Bihar Police are actively taking action, arresting criminals, and ensuring trials.
“There is a need to keep the alliance's principles and foil the opposition's conspiracy,” he stated, urging NDA allies to present a united front during the elections.
Jitan Ram Manjhi's remarks came shortly after LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan questioned the Nitish Kumar government over the rising murder cases in Bihar, asking:“How many more murders will Biharis face now? What is the responsibility of the Bihar Police?”
The statement created ripples in political circles, raising questions about unity within the NDA ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.
While Manjhi did not name Chirag directly, his pointed remarks signal growing tension within the NDA alliance over the handling of law and order in the state as the election season intensifies.
