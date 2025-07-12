403
Trump, Musk associates battle for control of DOGE
(MENAFN) A behind-the-scenes power struggle has erupted at the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The conflict pits supporters of tech mogul Elon Musk against allies of President Donald Trump, as the administration moves to rein in the agency’s influence.
Sources inside and outside the department revealed that DOGE employees are being questioned privately about their loyalty—whether they align more with Musk, who led DOGE until recently, or with Trump. Musk resigned from the post last month following a dispute with Trump over the “Big Beautiful Bill,” a massive tax-and-spending measure that includes a $5 trillion increase to the debt ceiling. Musk criticized the bill as undermining DOGE’s mission to cut federal spending.
The agency, which is reportedly shrinking, is now gripped by anxiety and uncertainty. While Musk formally stepped down, his influence continues through former aide Steve Davis, who left his own position in May. Davis has reportedly remained in close contact with DOGE staff, even allegedly claiming privately that his resignation was staged. A Musk-aligned official at DOGE downplayed this, saying Davis’ communication with staff is unofficial.
There are reportedly competing visions within DOGE. Musk loyalists are said to be pushing for a rebranded “DOGE 2.0,” shifting the agency’s focus toward modernizing government tech infrastructure rather than cutting personnel. Meanwhile, White House insiders fear Musk and Davis may be using their connections within the government for private gain.
The Journal notes that the situation presents political complications for Musk, whose companies—Tesla and SpaceX—depend on government contracts and are under financial pressure.
Trump intensified the feud last week, quipping, “We might have to put DOGE on Elon… DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon.”
Adding to the political shakeup, Musk recently launched the “America Party” on July 5, a new political movement aimed at breaking the U.S. two-party system and gaining Congressional power.
