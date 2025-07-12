403
Experience Art, Adventure, And Heritage At Dubai Culture's Summer Camps 2025
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – 10 July 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has finalised preparations for its annual summer camps, taking place this July and August at key cultural and heritage venues in the city. Children and youth are invited to take part in a mix of educational and recreational activities that encourage curiosity, discovery, and hands-on learning. The camps are organised in support of the Dubai Destinations summer campaign, an initiative launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office. Dubai Culture's summer camps will be available at Al Shindagha Museum, Dubai Public Libraries, Etihad Museum, and Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, each running over two-week sessions. The programmes immerse young participants in a variety of cultural and artistic experiences, broadening their knowledge and perspectives. This reflects Dubai Culture's commitment to fostering a new generation that is both culturally aware and actively engaged in shaping their community. At Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE's largest heritage museum, the 'Archaeology Adventure' camp will be held from July 14 to 18 and again from July 21 to 25. Open to ages 6 to 12, it provides an interactive introduction to heritage and archaeology, building analytical thinking through practical workshops. Budding archaeologists will explore petroglyphs, experiment with metal casting, and learn how excavation tools are used. The experience includes a scavenger hunt that brings national identity to life in a fun and engaging way, as well as a field visit to Dubai Culture's Restoration House for a close-up look at how artefacts are restored and preserved. Under the theme 'Heritage and Innovation,' the Dubai Public Libraries Summer Camp will be conducted from July 14 to 25 and August 4 to 15. Activities will take place at Al Mankhool, Al Twar, Al Safa Arts & Design, Al Rashidiya, Umm Suqeim, and Hatta libraries, as well as in two new locations – Al Barsha Community Centre and Al Mizhar Majlis, affiliated with the Community Development Authority in Dubai. Supporting the goals of the 'Year of Community,' the camp welcomes youth aged 4 to 14 for a programme designed to foster innovation and instil a sense of belonging. Attendees will be introduced to cultural practices such as Yowla (a traditional Emirati dance), boat building, and the classic local game 'Al-Qeheef,' alongside classes on sustainable design and creating smart homes and cities from recyclable materials. The lineup also features solar-powered car races, fashion projects that reflect Emirati roots, chatbot robotics, and creative writing workshops utilising AI tools. The camp will conclude with interactive exhibitions at Dubai Public Libraries, where young creators can showcase their work and ideas. In addition to the summer camps, Dubai Culture will also host a Second-hand Book Fair, offering a curated collection of pre-loved books at accessible prices to inspire a love of reading in the next generation. Meanwhile, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children will present its 'A Burst of Imagination' camp in two cohorts: July 7 to 18 and again from August 4 to 15. Open to ages 4 to 13, it offers an immersive experience that nurtures creativity and self-expression. Through activity-based workshops, campers will delve into abstract and expressionist art, try their hand at clay wheel techniques, and develop skills in music, photography, filmmaking, puppet theatre design, and animation. Dubai Culture will also organise a camp at Etihad Museum, which runs over two sessions, from August 4 to 8 and August 11 to 15, welcoming students aged 8 and above. Held under the theme 'Certified Cultural Guide,' participants will gain a behind-the-scenes perspective on the UAE's union, its history, culture, and the inspiring legacy of the founding fathers. The camp combines classroom learning with engaging, on-site activities, teaching the skills needed to lead cultural tours and engage audiences. Young learners will build confidence, practise public speaking, and deepen their connection to national history. Those who complete the programme and practical assessment will receive a 'Certified Cultural Guide' certificate from Etihad Museum.
