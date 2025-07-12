Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Haj Committee's Term Ends On July 19

2025-07-12
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Setting the stage for fresh constitution of J&K Haj Committee, the tenure of members of the current panel is nearing completion.

Official sources said that the present committee-constituted by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on July 20, 2022-is set to conclude its term on July 19, 2025.

The seven-member body constituted in 2022 included prominent figures such as Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi (then MP), DDC Baramulla chairperson Safeena Baig, former MP Talib Hussain Choudhary, Mohd Rafiq Chashti, Molvi Mohd Ashraf, and Syed Mohd Rafiq. Member Parliament Mian Altaf Ahmad was inducted into the panel following completion of MP term by Masoodi.

In line with the Haj Committee Rules, the new committee is expected to consist of seven members-including a sitting Member of Parliament, two Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and one representative from local bodies. The Lieutenant Governor, who acts as the Administrator under Article 239 of the Constitution for the Union Territory, holds the authority to appoint the committee.

Once the nominations of members are notified, the first meeting of the newly constituted committee must be convened within 45 days to elect a chairperson from among its members.

It is worthwhile to mention that Haj Committees in States/UTs play a role in facilitating the annual Haj pilgrimage . (KNO)

