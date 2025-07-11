UAE Group Supplies Urgently Requested Diapers, Baby Formula To Low-Income Families

A new campaign titled '5K for Hope Challenge' has been launched by non-profit initiative Hope-Amel UAE to collect and distribute 5,000 packs each of diapers, baby formula, and sanitary pads - three of the most urgently requested items by low-income families in the UAE.

The campaign, which began on July 5, aims to provide immediate relief to women and children across the UAE. It will continue throughout July and possibly into the summer. So far, around 100 packages of the three essential items have been collected, with distribution ongoing based on incoming requests.

The launch marks the 5th anniversary of Hope-Amel UAE, which began in July 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially started as a small effort on a Facebook page to help one family in Dubai, the initiative has since grown into a community of nearly 15,000 members and has supported over 20,000 families nationwide.

Founder Abbie Kadom said, "Hope-Amel began when I received a message about a family struggling to afford baby essentials. Within minutes of sharing the message with others, everything the family needed was delivered. This moment made me reflect: if we could help one family so quickly, how many more families were silently struggling?"

“We didn't set out to build an organization. It was just one act, one message. And it kept growing,” she added.

The current campaign aims to collect three specific items: diapers, formula , and sanitary pads. These were identified as the most commonly requested essentials by families reaching out to the initiative.

Kadom explained that the items are expensive and cannot be stretched or substituted, unlike other household needs.“If we reach 5,000 packs of diapers, that means 2,500 families will receive a full month's supply. And 5,000 cans of formula would mean 1,250 babies will have milk for an entire month,” she explained.

Each support request is submitted through a Help Request Form, which collects basic information about the family's situation.“When someone reaches out, they're asked to fill out a Help Request Form, which gives us the key details to assess the situation,” Kadom said.

“Every request is reviewed and verified before any support is offered,” she added.

Once verified, the initiative responds by either delivering donated goods directly or issuing e-vouchers in cases of urgency or logistical limitations. All distributions are handled privately to ensure the dignity of the families receiving support.

Despite initial challenges, including a small donor base and limited supplies, the initiative gained trust through consistency and transparency, as it does not handle any financial donations and relies entirely on in-kind contributions and volunteer efforts.

Hope-Amel UAE also collaborates with local schools, nurseries, and businesses through campaigns such as the Diaper and Formula Drive, the Ramadan Box Initiative, and the Christmas Toy Drive. It has also contributed to national efforts, including the Gaza Relief Campaign in coordination with the Emirates Red Crescent.

Kadom emphasized that support is available to families of all nationalities, religions, and backgrounds, provided they can verify their situation and there are resources available.

“Everyone who can provide proof of their situation and demonstrates a genuine need for these items is eligible for help, provided we have the resources to support them,” she said.

She encouraged members of the public to participate by selecting items from curated online wishlists shared via the initiative's Instagram page and website. Items are delivered directly to the team and distributed based on demand.