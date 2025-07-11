Brighton Luxury Apartment Hits Market With Bitcoin Payment Option

MENAFN - Pressat) Harringtons Sales is excited to announce a stunning three-bedroom, three-bathroom luxury maisonette for sale in Brighton Marina 's prestigious Neptune Court, listed for offers in excess of £550,000. This high-end property, boasting 1,143 sq ft of modern living space, two balconies with breathtaking harbour views, and a private garage, is making headlines as the seller, is accepting Bitcoin as payment. This marks the second time a property listing in Brighton's history that is accepting the popular cryptocurrency.

This is not the first time Brighton has been in the spotlight for pioneering cryptocurrency. Back in 2014, Brighton opened the UK's second Bitcoin ATM in 2014. In 2021, the seller, a local entrepreneur and a longtime cryptocurrency advocate, also made headlines when he listed a two-bedroom flat in Sussex Heights for sale in Bitcoin or Ethereum, a move that was covered by both local and cryptocurrency prominent news outlets.

Since the sale of the Sussex Heights property in 2021, Bitcoin has increased in value by 237%, making it easy to understand why he is doubling down on his belief in cryptocurrency.

“Bitcoin has proven itself as a transformative asset, consistently since its inception. By accepting Bitcoin for this luxury apartment, I'm not only capitalizing on its potential but also helping to normalize its use in high-value transactions.”

- Seller, Daniel Golding

The property itself is a masterpiece of modern design, featuring a stunning oak feature staircase, an open-plan kitchen and living area with high-end Miele appliances, a west-facing master bedroom terrace, and a dining area terrace offering panoramic views of Brighton Marina's vibrant harbour. Not many apartments of this calibre in the secure, community-focused Brighton Marina often come to market. The Bitcoin payment option that makes this listing even more unique. It is proof of how digital currencies are quickly moving beyond niche investments to practical, real-world applications.

Harringtons Sales, the estate agent managing the listing, is proud to support this innovative approach

“The UK property market is always evolving, and digital currencies are now becoming a viable option for forward-thinking buyers and sellers. This is our first property listing to accept Bitcoin, signalling the growing confidence in digital currencies. We are thrilled to facilitate this landmark sale.”

- Harringtons Sales, CEO Mark Harrington

This listing comes at a time when Bitcoin's value continues to capture global attention, with only two UK properties ever sold for cryptocurrency to date; a four-bedroom house in Essex for 63 Bitcoins (£620,000 in 2017, now worth over £5.1 million) and a Hertfordshire house for 42 Bitcoins (£415,000 in 2017, now worth over £3.4 million).

For those with Bitcoin to spare, this luxury maisonette offers a unique opportunity for buyers to be part of UK's Bitcoin history, whilst enjoying an unparalleled lifestyle in one of the UK's most vibrant coastal cities. For more details on the property, visit Rightmove or contact Harringtons Sales at 169 Hangleton Way, Hove, BN3 8EY.