Beauty Brands Find Fertile Ground For Expansion In The Middle East

As the Middle East continues to emerge as one of the world's most influential beauty markets, professional haircare brands are finding new opportunities to grow and connect with highly discerning consumers. In this interview, It's a 10 shares insights into the region's unique potential, the importance of the professional salon segment, evolving consumer trends, and the brand's plans to deepen its presence across the GCC in 2026.

1. What opportunities do you see in the Middle East beauty market compared to other global regions?

Recommended For You How UAE biking group created in frustration grew to nearly 400-member community

The Middle East beauty market is both resilient and dynamic, with strong demand from both women and men. Consumers in the region place a high value on premium, salon-quality products, and there is solid financial readiness to invest in high-end brands. This makes the region particularly attractive for a professional-grade brand like It's a 10.

2. How important is the professional salon segment to your regional growth strategy?

The professional salon segment is absolutely central to our growth strategy. It's a 10 was born in the professional space, and as a hairdresser myself, I firmly believe that the strongest brands begin with the trust of hair professionals. Hairdressers remain our most important ambassadors and continue to be at the heart of our brand philosophy.

3. What trends or shifts in consumer and professional demand do you anticipate over the next year?

We are seeing a significant shift toward deeper ingredient knowledge and transparency among both professionals and consumers. There is also a growing focus on scalp health as a foundation for overall hair wellness. In this context, the launch of It's a 10 FAST is perfectly timed to meet evolving expectations and real performance needs.

4. What role do regional distributors and retail partners play in scaling the brand across the GCC?

They play a critical role. Our local partner and distributor for the past five years, the Nazih Group, has been instrumental to our success in the GCC. Beyond managing importation, compliance, and logistics, Nazih is one of the strongest brand builders globally, particularly within the professional segment. We are extremely grateful to have them as our official distributor.

5. What differentiates your brand in a highly competitive Middle East beauty landscape?

Globally, It's a 10 is recognised as a leader in conditioning and treatment solutions. Our masks and treatments are second to none and are exceptionally well suited to the hair types and climate conditions of the Middle East, which require intensive care and high-performance formulations.

6. Are there plans for deeper local market investment, such as education hubs, partnerships, or regional launches in 2026?

Yes, 2026 will be a significant year for us. We plan to launch across all Ulta stores scheduled to open in the GCC. Education is also a key focus, with regular visits from our global educators for training sessions and regional events. Additionally, we will be introducing two new brands, FAST Haircare and Rewind It 10. Both are designed to solve real consumer and professional challenges, and we are extremely excited about these launches.

7. How does the brand balance global consistency with local market relevance in the Middle East?

We maintain global consistency through uncompromising product quality, while ensuring local relevance through tailored marketing, region-specific messaging, and cohesive promotional concepts that resonate with Middle Eastern consumers and professionals.