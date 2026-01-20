Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy PM Holds Bilateral Meetings

2026-01-20 11:16:29
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani held a number of bilateral meetings with several ranking international officials on the sidelines of the second day of the 9th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex 2026).

He held meetings with Lebanon's Minister of National Defence Michel Menassah, Colombia's Minister of National Defence Pedro Arnulfo Sanchez Suarez, Thailand's Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant-General Nattarak Thitathan, Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of General Staff Lieutenant-General Valiyev Karim Tofigoglu, Belarus's First Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff Major-General Pavel Muraveiko, Montenegro's State Secretary in the Ministry of Defence Marko Markovic, and Mauritania's Minister of Defence, Pensioners' Affaires and Son of Martyrs Hanana Ould blade-->

The meetings discussed topics of common interest and ways to strengthen and develop them.

The meetings were attended by ranking officers and officials.

HE Sheikh Saoud and Sidi also signed a co-operation agreement, aimed at strengthening areas of joint co-operation, serving mutual interests and enhancing defence partnerships between the two countries.

Dimdex 2026 bilateral meetings

Gulf Times

