Deputy PM Holds Bilateral Meetings
He held meetings with Lebanon's Minister of National Defence Michel Menassah, Colombia's Minister of National Defence Pedro Arnulfo Sanchez Suarez, Thailand's Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant-General Nattarak Thitathan, Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of General Staff Lieutenant-General Valiyev Karim Tofigoglu, Belarus's First Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff Major-General Pavel Muraveiko, Montenegro's State Secretary in the Ministry of Defence Marko Markovic, and Mauritania's Minister of Defence, Pensioners' Affaires and Son of Martyrs Hanana Ould blade-->
The meetings discussed topics of common interest and ways to strengthen and develop them.
The meetings were attended by ranking officers and officials.
HE Sheikh Saoud and Sidi also signed a co-operation agreement, aimed at strengthening areas of joint co-operation, serving mutual interests and enhancing defence partnerships between the two countries.Dimdex 2026 bilateral meetings
